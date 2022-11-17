Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after buying an additional 632,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Catalent by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.90. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $935,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

