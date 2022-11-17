Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $122.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

