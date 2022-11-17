CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$72.00 at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCL.B. TD Securities lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.75.

CCL Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

TSE CCL.B opened at C$62.59 on Monday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$53.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.59. The stock has a market cap of C$11.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52.

Insider Activity

CCL Industries Company Profile

In other news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total value of C$595,653.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,848 shares in the company, valued at C$5,135,141.57. In related news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total value of C$595,653.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,848 shares in the company, valued at C$5,135,141.57. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total value of C$435,338.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,319 shares in the company, valued at C$7,578,665.60. Insiders have sold 46,332 shares of company stock worth $3,090,225 over the last ninety days.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

