CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Down 2.8%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $103.10 and last traded at $104.74. 19,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,730,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 544,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,941,000 after purchasing an additional 244,136 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

