Chad W. Allen Sells 2,358 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

