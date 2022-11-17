Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSH.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.67.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$8.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 411.00. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$7.58 and a 52 week high of C$13.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently 3,060.00%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Sharon Sallows bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,191.36.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

