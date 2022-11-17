China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CYD opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

