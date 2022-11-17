Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$15.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.14.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHP.UN opened at C$14.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.85. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$12.18 and a 1-year high of C$15.91. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

