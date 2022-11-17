Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$4.80

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.80 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.88.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$3.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$613.21 million and a PE ratio of 13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$4.54.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

