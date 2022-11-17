Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

NYSE:CB opened at $207.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

