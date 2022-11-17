CIBC Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$79.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.50.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$66.15 on Monday. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.81. The company has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 38.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.75%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

