CIBC Cuts Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$5.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPLF opened at C$3.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$248.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.23 and a 12 month high of C$24.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.87.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

