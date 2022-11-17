Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,079 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

