Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 69,500 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $135,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.9% during the second quarter. ESG Planning now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Shares of JPM opened at $133.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.21. The stock has a market cap of $390.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

