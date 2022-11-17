Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,449 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 39,846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Insider Activity

eBay Trading Down 3.3 %

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $76.41.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

