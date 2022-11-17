Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $84,199,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 757,990 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $37,519,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9,911.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 302,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 299,034 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

KRE stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

