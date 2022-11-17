Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.07% of AutoNation worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after buying an additional 290,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $120.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.86. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $135.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at $681,588,387.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $2,995,383.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,241,424 shares in the company, valued at $905,974,556.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at $681,588,387.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 672,429 shares of company stock worth $72,214,712 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

