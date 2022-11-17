Cibc World Market Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $129.01 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.