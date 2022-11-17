Cibc World Market Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

