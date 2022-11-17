Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Generac by 181.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $103.80 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $463.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

