Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 5,695 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $125,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $741,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 832,392 shares of company stock worth $94,246,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $104.43 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

