Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 2,011 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nasdaq by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,063,000 after buying an additional 443,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,880,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after buying an additional 546,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,059,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,806,000 after buying an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.