Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 32,347 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $1,588,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

CL stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

