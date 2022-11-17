Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 356 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of M.D.C. worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $31.50 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.3 %

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

MDC stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.