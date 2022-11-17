Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ciena worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in Ciena by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $141,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,651. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.