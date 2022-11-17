CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading Up 11.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) were up 11.4% on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CIRCOR International traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 2,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 70,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

