Clarius Group LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 408,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 88.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,537,000 after acquiring an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

