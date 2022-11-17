Clarius Group LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $161.60 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day moving average is $154.44.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

