Clarius Group LLC Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

