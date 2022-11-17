Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,531 shares of company stock worth $508,391 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $197.55 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

