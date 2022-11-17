Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,124 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,462 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UBS Group by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Price Performance
NYSE:UBS opened at $18.32 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
