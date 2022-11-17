Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $445.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.70.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

