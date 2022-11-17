Clarius Group LLC Has $273,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in shares of GSK by 50.4% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after buying an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 90.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.56) to GBX 1,500 ($17.63) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

