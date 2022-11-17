Clarius Group LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ResMed by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $15,986,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $224.58 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $268.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.