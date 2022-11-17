Clarius Group LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 156.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG opened at $115.59 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

