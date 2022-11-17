Clarius Group LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $125.76 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $166.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.18. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,079 shares of company stock worth $9,130,653 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

