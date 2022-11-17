Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

