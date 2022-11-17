Clarius Group LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,935 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,740,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,320,000 after purchasing an additional 697,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,231,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,554,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,091,000 after purchasing an additional 252,221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,457,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,913 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

