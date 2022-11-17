Clarius Group LLC Purchases 159 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

LHX stock opened at $221.50 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.16 and a 200 day moving average of $233.00.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.