Clarius Group LLC Purchases 83 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $155.80 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average is $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

