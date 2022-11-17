Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

