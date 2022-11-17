Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

HLT opened at $138.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.58 and a 200 day moving average of $128.46.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

