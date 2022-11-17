Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 865,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

