Clarius Group LLC Trims Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

