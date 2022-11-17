Comparing Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) & Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Tata Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vicinity Motor and Tata Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Tata Motors 1 3 0 0 1.75

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Tata Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -77.99% -42.88% -27.28% Tata Motors -2.78% -45.47% -5.36%

Risk and Volatility

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tata Motors has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Tata Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.08 -$7.32 million ($0.45) -2.27 Tata Motors $37.38 billion 0.53 -$1.50 billion ($1.44) -17.95

Vicinity Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tata Motors. Tata Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicinity Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates comprising axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment, as well as provides information technology and vehicle financing services. The company offers its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Harrier, Safari, Fiat, Nexon, Altroz, Punch, Tiago, Tigor, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. It operates in India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

