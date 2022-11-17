CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($55.67) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($69.59) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($45.36) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($83.51) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 6.3 %

ETR COP opened at €35.94 ($37.05) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.29. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €30.56 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €76.75 ($79.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.99.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.