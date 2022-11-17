Contrasting Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) and Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD)

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) and Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valmont Industries and Fast Radius’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valmont Industries $3.50 billion 1.96 $195.63 million $11.02 29.21 Fast Radius $20.01 million 0.79 $5.95 million N/A N/A

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Fast Radius.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.6% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Fast Radius shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Valmont Industries and Fast Radius, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valmont Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fast Radius 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valmont Industries currently has a consensus target price of $305.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.10%. Fast Radius has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,328.57%. Given Fast Radius’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fast Radius is more favorable than Valmont Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Valmont Industries and Fast Radius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valmont Industries 5.68% 18.36% 7.75% Fast Radius N/A N/A -38.04%

Summary

Valmont Industries beats Fast Radius on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products. It also offers engineered steel and concrete pole structures for utility transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and inspection services. In addition, the company provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, and powder coating services to preserve and protect metal products; and water management solutions and technology for precision agriculture. Further, it manufactures and distributes mechanical irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. The company serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunications and utility companies, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sector. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Fast Radius

Fast Radius, Inc. operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The company's Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. On November 7, 2022, Fast Radius, Inc.,along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

