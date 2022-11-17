Cormark Analysts Give LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) a C$1.75 Price Target

Cormark set a C$1.75 target price on LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of LifeSpeak and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

LifeSpeak Trading Down 2.0 %

LSPK stock opened at C$0.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. LifeSpeak has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

