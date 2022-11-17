Cormark Analysts Give Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) a C$25.00 Price Target

Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PBL. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

TSE:PBL opened at C$20.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$538.35 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$15.77 and a 52-week high of C$41.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

