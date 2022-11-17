Cormark Comments on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
